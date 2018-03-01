Home Data Center Why the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for hyperconverged are important

Why the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for hyperconverged are important

Why the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for hyperconverged are important
As with every Magic Quadrant research report Gartner, Inc. creates, customers await with keen interest to see where different vendors are placed. The recent 2017 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged infrastructure and the corresponding Gartner Critical Capabilities Report has been no different. Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) is still reported to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 48%, slated to exceed $10 billion by 2021. But what made this report even more interesting was that this HCI Magic Quadrant was the first of its kind, assessing vendor offerings according to the vendor’s ability to execute and their vision.

In past years, I tracked and compared progress of the different vendors within the Integrated Infrastructure Magic Quadrant. But, as tempting as these comparison appeared to be, this year I refrained because the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities Reports for HCI are constructed quite differently. This new Magic Quadrant focuses on HCI, which is a sub-segment of Gartner’s previous Integrated Systems category. This segmentation allows the HCI Magic Quadrant to be more focused on the software within its environment, as opposed to physical infrastructure highlighted in the previous Integrated Systems Magic Quadrant reports.

The data center is moving to a software-defined state, which makes this Magic Quadrant very important reading if you are considering investing in this infrastructure or just keeping up with new trends. Dialing back three or four years, HCI was viewed with some skepticism and was only being used in non-critical areas. In today’s environment, HCI is creeping into many mission critical areas of the data center, which is clearly illustrated in the Critical Capabilities Report.

And that’s why the Critical Capabilities Report contains more important information than the Magic Quadrant. It is true that the Magic Quadrant gives you the rankings of vendors placed across four different quadrants – Challengers, Niche Players, Visionaries and Leaders. But the Critical Capabilities Report provides valuable details on how these vendors performed across 11 critical capabilities and five use case areas:

