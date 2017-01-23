If you walk the floor of most manufacturing environments, you’ll see lots of automation in place. Like an iceberg, you actually only see a tiny tip of the real visible activity of a self-driving environment. The other thing that you’ll see in place is people everywhere. What does this mean in the context of what we want to talk about here? The answer there seemingly a classic one: robots did not replace us, and most often it created better jobs thanks to automation.

Taking the self-driving car analogy into the data center is quite easy to do. Especially as we look at the advantages that we can gain in a self-driving data center environment.

Value of Self-Driving Data Center Environments

There are a lot of both tangible and intangible effects in any self-driving environment. Let’s focus on a few that will hit home the most effectively when we look at the data center environments. We see distinct, positive results in:

Read the entire article here, Why Self-Driving Data Centers are Good for Your Career & Business

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!