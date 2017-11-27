Why Saving Passwords in Browsers is a BAD Idea

As you know, security is a top priority these days — especially as data breaches become more common, complex and costly. And if you’re a sysadmin or you work anywhere in or around SecOps or InfoSec, you also know that end users are usually the weakest link in the network security chain. Unfortunately, browser-based password saver features are usually part of the problem and rarely the solution.

The Background

Organizations that develop browsers — such as Google (Chrome), Mozilla (Firefox), Microsoft (Edge), Apple (Safari), and Opera Software (Opera) — focus on enhancing UX with various add-ons. One feature they know users love is the “password saver,” which makes it faster and easier to log into various websites.

However, sometimes “faster and easier” go against basic security practices, and this is one of those cases. Stored passwords are about as secure as a spreadsheet or yellow sticky note, as it would take a hacker about 10 seconds to copy a stored password — without even leaving a trace.

