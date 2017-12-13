Why public clouds don’t make sense for critical applications

For critical applications, businesses hesitate to use the public cloud due to concerns over performance and security. HPE Data Center Infrastructure Solutions solve the challenge by creating a Hybrid IT environment.

Public cloud solutions provide on-demand, expandable IT at a manageable cost and make sense for certain use-cases, such as application development and testing. But for applications that run the business or contain sensitive data, these platforms present a level of risk that most businesses would rather avoid.

A recent survey of the financial industry illustrates how businesses are hesitant to deploy critical applications in the public cloud. Frost & Sullivan found just 5% of financial firms entrust their proprietary platforms to a public cloud environment. Their caution is caused by several constraints:

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.