Anyone who has worked in IT for as long as I have knows that exponential changes in technology over the past several decades have forced IT to be agile and find new ways to support users and make tech work for the business. Today, given the often patchworked nature of our environments, monitoring end-user experience is one efficient way for IT to gain insight into how users are faring with enterprise technology and services. With such insight, IT can support users regardless of where and how resources are hosted.

That said, end-user experience often isn’t being used to its fullest potential as an indicator of success. Why? This lack of focus on end-user experience is something that dates back to our earlier days in IT. To find the answer, let’s first dive into our IT time machine.

A brief history of IT

I started in IT around 1988 answering the helpdesk phone of an IT services company. Those around in the ‘80s will remember that mobile phones did not exist (personal pagers eventually became the first “mobile” device) and Windows had not yet been invented. These were the days of Disk Operating System and the very first PCs, their only storage being a 5¼” floppy drive that could hold a whopping 360 KB! Screens were usually black and white, or sometimes green, but always power-hungry Cathode Ray Tubes.

Read the entire article here, Why Place End-User Experience at the Core of Your IT Strategy?

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.