Why Linux will Rule the World

Back in 2011, Marc Andreessen wrote “Why Software is Eating the World.” In his prediction he outlined key software principles that are changing the game for business. Software advantages include its openness, collaboration, communities and ecosystems making it able to not just disrupt traditional business but eat it up.

Andreessen couldn’t have been more right! Look today at companies such as Uber, the world’s largest taxi company, who owns zero vehicles. Airbnb, the world’s largest accommodation provider, who doesn’t own any real estate. Alibaba.com, the world’s most valuable retailer, who owns zero inventory. Or, Netflix, the world’s largest movie house, who doesn’t own a single cinema. To his credit Andreessen invested in many of these software companies and built one of the most valuable private equity firms on the planet along the way.

Software has gobbled up businesses we all thought were mainstays. And this speed of disruption is only accelerating with no signs that it will slow down anytime soon.

