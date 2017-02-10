Infographics
Desktop and application virtualization solutions from VMware provide a way for IT leaders to overcome some of the biggest challenges they face today.  By breaking the bonds that tie IT and end-users to physical hardware you can create more IT control, security, and be ready to leverage the cloud.

Checkout the following IPM and VMware infographic detailing why it’s time to consider desktop and application virtualization.

View ‘Why It’s Time to Consider Desktop and Application Virtualization’ Infographic 

About IPM

For more than 30 years, IPM has been the IT force behind some of New York Metro’s most prestigious brands. Backed through partnerships with technology leaders including Microsoft, Citrix, EMC, VMware and more, IPM offers professional services, product sourcing and IT staffing with an unmatched engagement experience – from concept to execution.

Learn more at: http://www.ipm.com/

IPM
IPM For more than 30 years, IPM has been the IT force behind some of New York Metro's most prestigious brands. Backed through partnerships with technology leaders including Microsoft, Citrix, EMC, VMware and more, IPM offers professional services, product sourcing and IT staffing with an unmatched engagement experience - from concept to execution.

