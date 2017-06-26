Why It’s Not Time to Panic About the Shortage of Flash Storage

The law of supply and demand says that when a popular product becomes harder to find, its value increases. While true, an opposing effect to price hikes is that consumers can change their buying behavior. Scarcity should drive consumers to start asking themselves whether they need that hard-to-buy product as much as they previously thought. This is the scenario playing out in the flash storage market.

For years, vendors have hyped an all-flash future, so it’s not hard to figure out how we got to this moment, in which NAND manufacturers are telling analyst firms like Storage Switzerland they’ve just about sold out of their production capacity for the foreseeable future. Seen as the fastest (and most expensive) tier in the data center, flash positioned itself convincingly as the answer to every data storage question. Beyond just speed, flash devices offer freedom from the tyranny of mechanical failures, as well as superior power consumption – both pain points for enterprises trying to manage large footprints more cost-effectively. According to a recent report from Gartner, all-flash array revenue will exceed $9 billion by 2020. While the next few years look optimistic for flash revenue-wise right now, the future will likely not be all-flash, and this is the best time for reminders as to why.

The reason you fell in love with flash

via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.