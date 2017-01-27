Home Databases Why is a database upgrade sometimes required when using Remote Desktop Manager?

The reason for the upgrade is to ensure that new RDM features, such as a new tab or new connection logs, are properly added to your database. Moreover, if the new version of Remote Desktop Manager modifies your database, then an upgrade is required. But when your advanced data sources aren’t affected, there’s no need to upgrade – and so you aren’t asked to do so. See? I told you it was simple!

Let’s not forget some very important steps when executing a database upgrade! The user performing the update must be the administrator of the system. Moreover, since working in a team environment make certain to be the sole user connected to the database during the database update, you will then be able to proceed with the update on all workstations.

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Databases
Desktop
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
