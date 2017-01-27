The reason for the upgrade is to ensure that new RDM features, such as a new tab or new connection logs, are properly added to your database. Moreover, if the new version of Remote Desktop Manager modifies your database, then an upgrade is required. But when your advanced data sources aren’t affected, there’s no need to upgrade – and so you aren’t asked to do so. See? I told you it was simple!

Let’s not forget some very important steps when executing a database upgrade! The user performing the update must be the administrator of the system. Moreover, since working in a team environment make certain to be the sole user connected to the database during the database update, you will then be able to proceed with the update on all workstations.

Read the entire article here, Why is a database upgrade sometimes required when using Remote Desktop Manager?

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys