Why Hyperconvergence is the future of the data centre

Why Hyperconvergence is the future of the data centre
For starters, Hyperconvergence is far simpler to manage. Rather than having a collection of management consoles, you have a single console that manages all aspects of your virtualised environment. Add in the simplified physical infrastructure (each hyperconverged appliance is largely plug-and-play), and your company benefits from a reduced management burden, letting you cut costs and help the IT team focus on business tasks. Hyperconvergence is often a lot cheaper to implement than traditional infrastructure, with convergence bringing down cost.

It’s a question of scale

Scale is one of the most important considerations when implementing any data centre infrastructure. For a business to grow, IT needs to be able to match pace.

Hyperconvergence allows scale in two ways. First, in-chassis upgrades, such as adding storage, allow each node to grow. Secondly, you can expand by adding additional nodes into your environment. It’s important that you examine any hyperconverged infrastructure to see the minimum and maximum number of nodes supported so that you can buy the right equipment to meet your business objectives today and in the future.

Read the entire article here, Why Hyperconvergence is the future of the data centre — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group

