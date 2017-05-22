I recently read a blog post from a storage vendor attempting to make the case that HCI (Hyper-converged Infrastructure) is not a good fit for healthcare. They used their strategic partner’s HCI solution, VMware VSAN as the example, but tried to apply their reasoning to all HCI. My first thought was to wonder what Nutanix’s hundreds of happy healthcare customers would think of such an argument. I often meet with customers who make the case to ME on why Nutanix is a great fit for their life-critical applications.

I’ll highlight some of those reasons in this post. And because I’m familiar with the author and his background, I’ll assume that he was writing about the healthcare provider market, and not payors, pharma, or some other sub-market. So, my comments will also be focused on HCI and healthcare providers.

1) Simple and highly-available

Healthcare IT departments love simple infrastructure. They are under constant pressure to reduce operational costs while ensuring availability. Simple infrastructure requires less care-and-feeding and has fewer components that could fail. With HCI, some traditional infrastructure components are removed from the equation. No more proprietary storage array, controllers, or storage-specific connectivity. For those familiar with Fiber Channel, HCI does not require HBA’s, fabric switches, fiber cabling, or SFP’s.

The anti-HCI vendor is part of that complicated 3-tier world: servers, fabric, arrays. HCI takes us back to simple infrastructure. Servers with local drives, connected to an IP network. The hardware is that basic.

Read the entire article here, Why HCI (Nutanix) Truly is a Great Fit for Healthcare Applications

via the fine folks at Nutanix.