Why Gary Reiner, Former GE CIO, Just Led A $50M Bet On Turbonomic

“Turbonomic announced on Monday that it had raised $50 million in financing from General Atlantic, with operating partner Gary Reiner joining the board. The investment values Turbonomic at more than $800 million, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

For Turbonomic, which offers a solution to help manage applications in a hybrid cloud environment, bringing Reiner onto its board represents something of a coup. The former chief information officer of GE’s other board seats include Citigroup, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Box and AppDynamics, expected to go public later this week.“

