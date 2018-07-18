Why End-User Computing Needs a Refresh

End-user computing (EUC) is experiencing a major shift in where people work, and the devices they use to do their job. A global survey just released shows that no less than 70% of respondents are working away from the office at least once a week, and 53% work remotely at least half time.

This shift from the traditional office and desktop work environment is disrupting not only how we think about our workday but what we expect from our organizations in terms of providing the device and application tools we need to fulfill our professional responsibilities.

Added to these stunning numbers of people working remotely are two other drivers changing how organizations deliver end-user computing. First is the proliferation of devices we use, and second is the user’s expectation that any device they use should deliver a consistent profile that is their own, fully populated with all the necessary applications.

Bringing EUC up to User Expectations

A widely reported statistic is that there will be over 50 billion connected devices by 2020 . This anticipated proliferation of devices demands an innovative approach to managing, securing and delivering these endpoints and the applications that will run on them – to satisfy user expectations.

