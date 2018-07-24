Why End-Points Matter – A Deep Conversation with IGEL’s Tech Guru Jeff Kalberg – Podcast Episode 311

In episode 311, Douglas Brown interviews Jeff Kalberg, Technology Evangelist at IGEL Technology. Jeff and Douglas dive deep into the world of secure end-points, aka Thin Clients. Jeff does a fantastic job detailing his views on today’s EUC market and how the end-point has changed over the years, why today, more than ever, a secure end-point is beneficial from both the economic side to the technical, plus so much more. This is a great discussion, and Jeff does a fantastic job diving deep into the today’s tech world!

About Jeff Kalberg

Jeff Kalberg is a Technology Evangelist at IGEL Technology with over 30 years of industry experience covering more technology than he cares to remember. An IT consultant for most of his career, Jeff has advised organizations of all sizes on a variety of technologies, including advocating virtualization solutions since the early ‘90s. Over the years, he has counseled some of the world’s largest and most respected companies. Working within all levels of an organization from marketing and sales to operations and finance to information technology, Jeff has developed a unique perspective that he leverages to the benefit of his client customers. Jeff holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

