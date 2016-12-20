Why do virtual desktop deployments fail?

The factors that go into why a virtual desktop deployment fails, there are many. Furthermore, they differ from customer to customer; howbeit, the common denominator I have observed of the derailing of all VDI rollouts is a result of some end-user(s) complaining about how much better their lives were with their physical PC. Hence, it is imperative that the experience is, at the very least, equal to or better than their physical desktop experience.

Nothing will stop a VDI rollout faster than a trader, a doctor, a C-level, or some arrogant sales person complaining about how this new setup that the geeks gave them is, “making him (or her) less productive and is impacting his (or her) business.

The ironic thing is…

They may not even be right! All they know is that the IT department just gave them something new and different and it’s not as good as what they had (they think).

Can’t Argue with Data

Let’s hope none of us have to experience the wrath of an angry sales person (or anyone for that matter) on a regular basis but that being said, making sure we are successful in virtualizing desktops, and more importantly – being able to prove it – is going to come in the form of our ability to measure that success.

