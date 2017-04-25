In the iconic Charlie Chaplin film, “Modern Times,” there is a classic scene where he tries to keep up with an ever-moving assembly line with the expected results you might envision. It’s a good image to keep in mind when considering today’s IT technology. The IT world is moving fast and the expectations on the services they deliver is ever increasing with of course, ever shrinking budgets to meet these demands.

Digital transformation

The world of technology is squarely in the middle of the digital transformation. The adoption of virtualization and hybrid cloud technologies is dramatically changing the way IT can deliver applications and services. There are new expectations for agility, simplicity and, perhaps most importantly, Availability. Customers, partners and employees expect applications and data to be available always, in all places and on any device. But there is another more fundamental change happening, regardless of the industry, the size of the company or their location — today’s modern enterprise is changing the way they deliver their goods and services. EVERY company is becoming a software company, and with this change brings a new set of IT challenges. And if companies aren’t investigating ways to change their business models, they’ll likely have to compete against a company that has. Technology has never been so important as a competitive advantage.

Read the entire article here, Why converged infrastructures are the way to go

via the fine folks at Veeam Software