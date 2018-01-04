Digital users expect responsive, reliable and seamless access to data—automatically and from anywhere it’s needed. But—whether you’re a database admin, CIO, CTO or COO—it can be challenging to accurately assess the strengths and weaknesses of current software-defined storage (SDS) offerings. Where can you go to get an independent evaluation of SDS products? One helpful resource is to check out third-party industry awards, which provide valuable, vendor-neutral insight to help you plan for the future and make smart buying decisions.

We’re proud to look back at 2017 as a banner year for DataCoreTM, not only with its designation in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant of top SDS providers, but also as the recipient of multiple industry awards which we’ve compiled and shared with you below.

Take a look at the multiple industry awards that DataCore SANsymphonyTM SDS platform won in 2017, including:

Virtualization and Cloud Review Editor’s Choice Award. This marks DataCore’s third consecutive editor’s choice award from the publication.

“The Storage Project of the Year” at the 2017 SVC Awards in honor of its five-year install at Grundon Recycling, the UK’s largest recycling company.

The highest rating for a software-defined storage offering in an independent evaluation by WhatMatrix. In a comparison of nearly 100 rated criteria, DataCore’s new capabilities for meeting the always-on business needs of our customers set us apart to elevate us to the number one software-defined storage offering. The independent, third-party evaluation featured an in-depth technical evaluation of nearly 20 offerings in the SDS/HCI market from vendors including Cisco, DataCore, Dell/EMC, HPE, Microsoft, Nutanix and VMware.

Read the entire article here, Why Award-Winning Software-Defined Storage Matters

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.