Home Data Center Why an Application SLA Must Match Your Infrastructure

Why an Application SLA Must Match Your Infrastructure

0
Why an Application SLA Must Match Your Infrastructure
0

There is no doubt that you’ve seen the use of the mathematical operator <= meaning ‘less than or equal to’ at the other side of the equation. The reason that this is important is that it relates to the assigning of application SLA (Service Level Agreement) metrics to your applications.

In other words, you have to know both the application and the infrastructure side of the equation, and the application side will always be less than or equal to the SLA of the underlying infrastructure.

SLA Turtles all the way down

If you have an application that has a 99.99 percent uptime requirement, it has to be on infrastructure that has a 99.99 percent uptime. That SLA will need to be from the top layer of the application, including RPO (Recover Point Objective) and RTO (Recover Time Objective). Making that promise on-premises has already been a challenge that some have faced and learned about the hard way.

Read the entire article here, Why an Application SLA Must Match Your Infrastructure

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Management
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492685430_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: BI enhancements

          In this video, we discuss the new Analysis Services features in SQL Server 2017. We will cover Power Query connectivity, modeling enhancements such as Detail Rows allowing users to easily see transactional records, and improved support for ragged hierarchies. Download SQL Server 2017: Now on Windows, Linux, and Docker: https://aka.ms/sqlserver17linuxyt This video is from the […]

          read more
          1493306405_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Preparing to Image your First Rack

          1493306596_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Expanding a Workload Domain

          1493311033_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Deleting a Workload Domain

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video