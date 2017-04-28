There is no doubt that you’ve seen the use of the mathematical operator <= meaning ‘less than or equal to’ at the other side of the equation. The reason that this is important is that it relates to the assigning of application SLA (Service Level Agreement) metrics to your applications.

In other words, you have to know both the application and the infrastructure side of the equation, and the application side will always be less than or equal to the SLA of the underlying infrastructure.

SLA Turtles all the way down

If you have an application that has a 99.99 percent uptime requirement, it has to be on infrastructure that has a 99.99 percent uptime. That SLA will need to be from the top layer of the application, including RPO (Recover Point Objective) and RTO (Recover Time Objective). Making that promise on-premises has already been a challenge that some have faced and learned about the hard way.

Read the entire article here, Why an Application SLA Must Match Your Infrastructure

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!