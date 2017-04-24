Home Applications Why Adaptive Parallelization Matters

Why Adaptive Parallelization Matters

0
Why Adaptive Parallelization Matters
0

 

Lately I have found myself engaging in many conversations related to the topic of parallelization and why it matters, particularly to I/O processing. Upon first hearing the phrase ‘Parallel I/O’, people often jump directly to a traditional performance discussion. While there is no doubt application workload performance is improved in a traditional sense (in terms of latency reduction, increase in operations per second, etc.), there is much more to the story, another dimension if you will.

YOU’VE MOST LIKELY BEEN HERE BEFORE

Let’s consider a real-world example we can build on to explain how this works and why it is important. For the sake of simplicity, let’s assume we are standing at a department store checkout area with a single open lane and one cashier. There are 60 customers currently waiting to checkout (or in slightly technical terms, those 60 customers are in queue). Each of the 60 customers is likely to have a varying number of items to checkout, but for the sake of simplicity, let’s assume they are all roughly the same. If it takes the cashier one minute to checkout each customer, the checkout rate is: 1 customer per minute. Pretty simple so far.

Read the entire article here, Why Adaptive Parallelization Matters

via the fine folks at DataCore Software

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate Azure AD authentication, Citrix Cloud migration updates and XenMobile new features. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

        read more
        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492981256_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware FlexApp Layering with Amazon WorkSpaces Explained Video

          Gain flexibility, save time, and lower the cost of application delivery and administration with FlexApp. FlexApp layering is the only application layering delivery solution that supports Amazon WorkSpaces. FlexApp layering solves the time consuming challenge of image based application delivery. Applications can be delivered or updated instantly without the need to modify base images or […]

          read more
          1492717866_maxresdefault.jpg

          UniPrint Print Tracker & Audit Tool – Free Download

          1492688260_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Unleash your data from non-Microsoft data platforms

          1492981578_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Data Center Consolidation and Business Continuity

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!