Whose Sign Is It Anyway? AI Translates Sign Language Into Text

Deaf people can’t hear. Most hearing people don’t understand sign language.

-Syed Ahmed, research assistant at Rochester Institute of Technology speaking at GTC 2017

That’s a communication gap AI can help bridge, Syed Tousif Ahmed, a research assistant at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Future Everyday Technology Lab explained at the the GPU Technology Conference this week.

Ahmed and his colleagues are using computer vision, machine learning and embedded systems to transform American Sign Language into words that can be read on a video screen.

“Bridging this gap means a hearing person can interview a deaf person, or someone who is hard of hearing, via Skype or Google Hangout,” Ahmed said. “They can hold a meeting or do job interview, and just communicate in a natural way.”

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.