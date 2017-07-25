Home Cloud Computing Who Will Be At Top Of Storage World Next Decade?

Who Will Be At Top Of Storage World Next Decade?

Who Will Be At Top Of Storage World Next Decade?
Data storage regardless of if hardware, legacy, new, emerging, cloud service or various software defined storage (SDS) approaches are all fundamental resource components of data infrastructures along with compute server, I/O networking as well as management tools, techniques, processes and procedures.

Fundamental Data Infrastructure resources

Data infrastructures include legacy along with software defined data infrastructures (SDDI), along with software defined data centers (SDDC), cloud and other environments to support expanding workloads more efficiently as well as effectively (e.g. boosting productivity).

Data Infrastructure and other IT Layers (stacks and altitude levels)

Various data infrastructures resource components spanning server, storage, I/O networks, tools along with hardware, software, services get defined as well as composed into solutions or services which may in turn be further aggregated into more extensive higher altitude offerings (e.g. further up the stack).

Various IT and Data Infrastructure Stack Layers (Altitude Levels)

Focus on Data Storage Present and Future Predictions

Read the entire article here, Who Will Be At Top Of Storage World Next Decade?

via Greg Schulz.

Greg Schulz
Greg Schulz is Founder and Sr. Consulting Analyst of independent IT advisory consultancy firm Server StorageIO and UnlimitedIO LLC (e.g. StorageIO®). He has worked in IT for an electrical utility, financial services, and transportation firms in roles ranging from business applications development to systems management, architecture, strategy, performance, and capacity planning. Mr. Schulz is the author of the new book "Software-Defined Data Infrastructure Essentials" (CRC Press). Greg is also the author of the Intel Recommended Reading List books "Cloud and Virtual Data Storage Networking" and "The Green and Virtual Data Center" via CRC Press and "Resilient Storage Networks" (Elsevier). Greg has a new book due out spring 2017 "Software Defined Data Infrastructure Essentials" (CRC) and is also a Microsoft MVP as well as VMware vSAN vExpert.
