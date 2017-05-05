Home Desktop Who Says Charity Begins at Home?

For charity and not-for-profit organisations raising funds is a well-documented challenge but many of these organisations also struggle to keep their IT costs and administration time under control. Often these organisations have multiple, widely dispersed local offices and centres. Every cent spent keeping the technology on these desktops working is money not spent on the organisation’s chosen good causes. But in this battle, many organisations are now turning to virtual desktops and IGEL Technology for desktop solutions that supports the needs of their staff, and sometimes their clients, without busting the budget.

St Michael’s House wanted to upgrade its workstations to centralise management and secure client data centrally for more than 100 care centres and independent living locations around the Dublin area in Ireland. The voluntary organisation, which provides community-based services for people with an intellectual disability, turned to IGEL Technology for a thin client solution and discovered many additional benefits.

Before its technology upgrade, St Michael’s House was struggling to manage 250 aging PCs distributed across its units with local data storage and a mix of dial-up and broadband connections. After moving to a Citrix virtual computing infrastructure, the team ran an IGEL thin client proof of concept, guided by the support company, and quickly saw that there were huge performance advantages with the IGEL devices. The other big win was the IGEL management software. All the devices can be managed centrally with a few simple point and clicks. In terms of cutting management overhead, The St Michael’s IT team said they had “never seen any other thin client management software come close to its capabilities”.

Read the entire article here, Who Says Charity Begins at Home?

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

