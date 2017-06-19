Which Way Are the Industry Winds Blowing? Read What Simon Says
We had some questions, and as expected, our Chief Technologist for EMEA, Simon Townsend, had some answers.
As a product expert with Ivanti, your travels frequently take you to conferences and expos, meetings / presentations with customers and prospects, product advisory councils, meetings with industry analysts and the media, etc. What’s recently transpired and what’s on the horizon for you over the next six to eight weeks?
Interchange 2017 in Las Vegas took place May 8 through 11, which included the Product Advisory Council before the conference got underway. I very much enjoyed seeing all the Ivanti folks and spending time talking with our customers about their current environments, some cool technology, and how we can all do more with less.
Since returning from Vegas, I either was or will be involved with Interchange tours in other parts of the world—London, Holland, Germany, France, and Australia – spreading the news and updates from the main Vegas event.
Read the entire article here, Which Way Are the Industry Winds Blowing? Read What Simon Says
via the fine folks at Ivanti.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published