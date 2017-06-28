Where Influence Happens: From the Soaring Heights of Digital Transformation to the Deepest Depths of Storage Technology
The best days at work are the days when your mind gets blown – literally. I had one of those days last week at Storage Field Day in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Over the span of four hours, I witnessed the power of our company in the raw. Three Dell EMC storage teams, ScaleIO, Unity and Isilon presented their product line and underlying technology advances to a group of influential storage experts who wouldn’t hesitate to take the presenter apart, should they sense weakness – literally.
Talking storage
The product presentations were held in the context of Storage Field Day, an event where IT vendors have the opportunity to showcase their latest product developments to a forum of very technical influencers who were hand selected for the technology, in this case, storage. This is not a sales or marketing event, but rather an expert geek-out where no deep technical question is off limits. Gaining the trust of this particular group is crucial for any IT vendor because the independent expert voice of each of the influencers carries weight with CIOs and IT decision makers who are leading their company’s Digital transformation agenda.
Read the entire article here, Where Influence Happens: From the Soaring Heights of Digital Transformation to the Deepest Depths of Storage Technology
via the fine folks at Dell
