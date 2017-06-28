Home Where Influence Happens: From the Soaring Heights of Digital Transformation to the Deepest Depths of Storage Technology

Where Influence Happens: From the Soaring Heights of Digital Transformation to the Deepest Depths of Storage Technology

0
Where Influence Happens: From the Soaring Heights of Digital Transformation to the Deepest Depths of Storage Technology
0

The best days at work are the days when your mind gets blown – literally. I had one of those days last week at Storage Field Day in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Over the span of four hours, I witnessed the power of our company in the raw. Three Dell EMC storage teams, ScaleIO, Unity and Isilon presented their product line and underlying technology advances to a group of influential storage experts who wouldn’t hesitate to take the presenter apart, should they sense weakness – literally.

Talking storage

The product presentations were held in the context of Storage Field Day, an event where IT vendors have the opportunity to showcase their latest product developments to a forum of very technical influencers who were hand selected for the technology, in this case, storage. This is not a sales or marketing event, but rather an expert geek-out where no deep technical question is off limits. Gaining the trust of this particular group is crucial for any IT vendor because the independent expert voice of each of the influencers carries weight with CIOs and IT decision makers who are leading their company’s Digital transformation agenda.

Read the entire article here, Where Influence Happens: From the Soaring Heights of Digital Transformation to the Deepest Depths of Storage Technology

via the fine folks at Dell

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Dell
Dell Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498200818_maxresdefault.jpg

          Application Lifecycle Management in a Serverless World – #AWS Session Video

          Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda provide a new way of building applications by removing servers from the picture. But what does the removal of servers mean to tasks like deployment, monitoring, and debugging? How should you set up blue-green deployments or set alarms? Come learn all this and more, including ways to use AWS […]

          read more
          1498635929_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e9 / Jeffrey Snover

          1498552356_hqdefault.jpg

          How Datadog is using AWS and PagerDuty to Keep Pace with Growth and Improve Incident Resolution Video

          1498552071_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Video: How Citrix Powers Red Bull Racing

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video