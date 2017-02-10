Home Desktop Where does application layering fit in the virtualization puzzle?

Where does application layering fit in the virtualization puzzle?

Where does application layering fit in the virtualization puzzle?
Layers are everywhere. At a wedding, there’s bound to be layer cake. Anyone who goes out in the frigid cold of winter puts on layers to stay warm. Earth itself is made up of layers. So it’s only natural for layers to be a part of application virtualization.

Application layering may still be somewhat of a niche technology, but its versatility is helping it gain traction because it allows some IT administrators to pinpoint the exact users who need to work with specific apps and to deliver the apps directly to them.

As this burgeoning technology continues to grow, IT admins must understand how it works, how it compares to application virtualization and who the big players are in the market.

What is application layering?Application layering is a method for delivering virtual apps to end users based on different criteria, such as group or location. It helps admins deliver the right apps to the right users. The apps run on a layer separate from the virtual desktop itself. Admins can make changes to the apps, update them and manage them separately from a virtual desktop’s base image. As a result, admins have fewer base images to deal with, and may even be able to use a single golden image for their virtual desktops.Read the entire article here, Where does application layering fit in the virtualization puzzle?

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs

Desktop
Liquidware Labs
