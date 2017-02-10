Where does application layering fit in the virtualization puzzle?
Layers are everywhere. At a wedding, there’s bound to be layer cake. Anyone who goes out in the frigid cold of winter puts on layers to stay warm. Earth itself is made up of layers. So it’s only natural for layers to be a part of application virtualization.
Application layering may still be somewhat of a niche technology, but its versatility is helping it gain traction because it allows some IT administrators to pinpoint the exact users who need to work with specific apps and to deliver the apps directly to them.
As this burgeoning technology continues to grow, IT admins must understand how it works, how it compares to application virtualization and who the big players are in the market.
