Where AI Is Headed: 13 Artificial Intelligence Predictions for 2018

13 predictions by researchers and experts from around the world.

Publications like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Fortune have all called 2017 “The Year of AI.” And with good reason.

AI outperformed professional gamers and poker players in new realms. Access to deep learning education expanded through various online programs. The speech recognition accuracy record was broken multiple times, most recently by Microsoft. And research universities and organizations like Oxford, Massachusetts General Hospital and GE’s Avitas Systems invested in deep learning supercomputers.

These are a few of many milestones in 2017. So what’s next?

We’ve gathered predictions from the world’s leading researchers and industry thought leaders.

AI Will Become Real for Medicine

“2018 will be the year AI becomes real for medicine. We’re going to move from algorithms to products and think more about integration and validation, so that these solutions can move from concepts to real, tangible solutions for our doctors. By the end of next year, I think around half of leading healthcare systems will have adopted some form of AI within their diagnostic groups. And while a lot of this adoption will happen first in the diagnostic medical specialties, we’re seeing solutions for population health, hospital operations and a broad set of clinical specialties quickly follow behind. In 2018, we’ll begin the adoption of a technology that may truly transform the way providers work, and the way patients experience healthcare, on a global scale.” – Mark Michalski, executive director, Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Center for Clinical Data Science

Deep Learning Will Revolutionize Engineering Simulation and Design

“2018 will be the year deep learning starts a revolution in engineering simulation and design. Over the next three to five years, deep learning will accelerate product development from years to months and weeks to days to create a new paradigm of rapid innovation in product features, performance and cost.” – Marc Edgar, senior information scientist, GE Research

