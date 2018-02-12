When to Verify Automated Root Cause Analytics

Evaluating a monitoring tool can be both time-consuming and frustrating. There are hundreds of products available, and each tends to serve a particular niche, so all of them seem to have some degree of value.

But in most cases the return-on-investment in any performance monitoring product lies in making sense of events and providing actionable information, with the least amount of effort. So, when you hear claims of “root-cause analysis” or “automated analytics” it’s time to trust but verify.

Depending on the scope of what you’re looking to monitor and the suppliers’ deployment model (i.e., cloud or on-premises), you may be able to easily tailor an evaluation copy to instrument a test-bed in a pre-production or staging environment.

This allows you to get hands on the solution, exercise it within an environment that closely mirrors production and understand the degree to which the monitoring solution will proactively avoid performance issues and/or how quickly it will isolate them when they do occur. It also should give you some idea of what’s involved in maintaining the accuracy of the analytics over time, and whether the monitor can be exploited in other areas (and how).

