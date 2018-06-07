When Should Your Customers Think About GDPR Compliance?

The Time Is Now.

May 25th was a big day for IT professionals in the European Union (EU) and, more importantly, anyone involved in IT with companies processing goods or services to EU residents, even if those companies are operating from outside the EU. And it can be a big sales and consulting opportunity, not only for Dell EMC Data Protection Solutions but also for a wide range of Dell Technologies solutions.

How so? That’s the date when the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) provision took effect. Many Dell EMC North American channel partners may have customers based in North America but with EU operations who need to comply those regulations. Penalties for violations can be harsh: up to €20 million or four percent of global revenues, whichever is the greater.

In short, the GDPR is a new regulation that establishes a single set of rules for every EU Member State to protect personal data. It builds upon and updates the current EU data protection framework. The list below summarizes six of the high-risk GDPR obligations that Dell Technologies solutions as a whole can help you to assist your customers with in their need to manage data-privacy risk and become “GDPR Ready” more effectively and efficiently:

