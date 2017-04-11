When IT nightmares become disasters

Like many other people in the tech field, I am a fan of HBO’s Silicon Valley. Also like many other people in the tech field, some of the episodes feel a little too real. The episode where Richard Hendricks has night sweats stressing over managing his startup really caught my attention.

Losing sleep due to worrying about business is something many IT people, including myself, can relate to. While something as drastic as an entire company being deleted with one line of bad code rarely happens (as that story was a hoax), every IT professional who has more than a year or two of experience probably has a IT nightmare story to tell.

My personal story came early in my career when I was still a web developer. I was working on a commerce website testing new code in our development environment and wanted to test the code on a clean database. Having done this dozens of times, I logged into the database and cleared all rows out of the main table. When I refreshed the webpage I was working on, it still showed the old data. Then it hit me. The last time I had logged into the database, it was to troubleshoot a production problem. Sure enough, I had wiped out the production database.

