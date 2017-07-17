When it Comes to Ransomware, the Best Offense is a Good Defense
The need for cybersecurity awareness and preparedness is once again top of mind as companies across the globe are reeling after the WannaCry ransomware attack last month, and now the NotPetya ransomware attack just last week (also referred to as Petya or Goldeneye).
We have been speaking to numerous customers since the attacks and all are trying to understand what more they can be doing to protect themselves. Unfortunately, malware variants like ransomware are not going to disappear anytime soon. In fact, according to the Department of Justice, 4,000 ransomware attacks happen daily, which adds up to 1,460,000 attacks a year, millions of dollars on the line and numerous amounts of your data that could potentially be compromised.
In cybersecurity, the best offense is a good defense.
Threats evolve quickly and it is imperative that organizations implement a multi-faceted security approach that can effectively stop evolving threats. While there is no silver bullet for complete endpoint and data security protection, there are many solutions available today that can significantly help protect against threats and keep critical data secure. For those looking to protect themselves going forward, Dell has several security products available that can help.
Read the entire article here, When it Comes to Ransomware, the Best Offense is a Good Defense
via the fine folks at Dell
