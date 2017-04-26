Just imagine the impact of any delay in getting emergency responders to act on a 911 call for help. Could it mean more damage to a property? Could it cause serious injury, or even loss of life?

That’s a risk a 911 call center in Medford, Oregon wasn’t willing to take.

Multiple times a day, Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon’s (ECSO) main call dispatch application suffered from slow response times, causing unacceptable delays in sending out emergency responders. ECSO’s application was built on a Microsoft SQL Server database, and root cause analysis showed that the underlying storage system was hitting 200-millisecond latencies throughout the day. So, they decided to update their infrastructure.

Read the entire article here, When Application Delays really matter

via the fine folks at DataCore Software