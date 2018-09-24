Ever since VMware acquired CloudVolumes back in August 2014 and Citrix bought Unidesk in January 2017, application layering has gotten a lot more attention. Let’s have a look at its current state, some of the main use cases, and developments going forward.

Maturity level

The technology itself has been around for years—it all started over 10 years ago with companies like Moka5, RingCube, and Wanova, even though the products back then had a different approach when compared today.

A couple of weeks ago Jack and I had a brief discussion around the enterprise readiness of app layering in general. In the end, we both concluded that, especially with some of the major players investing heavily in this space, by now, it has “arrived.” As an end user community participant, I’ve also noticed that the buzz around app layering products, and the interest in the potential added value they offer, has grown significantly.

Read the entire article here, What’s the state of application layering in 2018?