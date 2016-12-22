The IoT edge is a place where the “things” are (the “T” in the IoT), and where the action is. Things can be smart devices, thermostats, pumps, valves, turbines, automobiles, robotic arms, the weather, plants, animals, people, buildings, tractors, planes, trains, and automobiles. These things contain pent up data, inherently within them, that can be unleashed, analyzed, and provide valuable insights. For example, if you consider yourself a thing, you have valuable information within your body. That is, you have a level of body heat (temperature), blood flow (pressure, velocity), eye and skin coloring (light), and a beating heart (sound). This temperature, pressure, light, and sound data provide keen insight into your health status. Metaphorically, similar data is embedded in other industrial and consumer things, providing valuable insights as well.

In the context of an end-to-end IoT solution, a simple characterization of the edge is that it’s not the data center—nor is the edge the cloud (a cloud is just a data center that nobody is supposed to know where it is). Hence the edge can be a power plant, manufacturing floor, wind farm, a crop field, a home, an office building, the land, sea, or air. In addition to things, the edge is home to sensors and equipment which acquire and digitize data from the things, so it can be processed. Control systems which control the things and edge IT (such as network gear), computing systems, and storage, are also on the edge. With all these capabilities at the edge, it is rapidly becoming the Intelligent Edge.

Read the entire article here, What’s the IoT Edge and What’s Out There?

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.