What’s the Buzz? Industry Responds to ClearSky’s Data Protection News

When ClearSky Data launched in 2015, we had big plans: to give CIOs and IT pros the ability to access all their data, anywhere they want it, anytime they need it. From the minute we came out of stealth mode, our team was thinking about how to improve customers’ experiences immediately, as well as two to three years down the road. For us, the core of our product has always been about making storage easier to consume, while still offering top-notch data protection – and with our latest update, we did just that.

Check out some of the media highlights about the news:

In SearchDisasterRecovery’s article, Carol Sliwa quotes Storage Strategies Now (SSG-NOW) Analyst Leah Schoeb, saying, “Other services have difficulty offering guaranteed response times because last-mile performance can vary. But ClearSky has taken the time to put in the appropriate infrastructure to be able to offer this, which gives them a differentiation.”

IT Business Edge’s Mike Vizard discusses the need for a managed service like ClearSky Data to protect data, “at a time when compliance regulations are becoming stricter about being able to recover data in a timely manner…”

In an eWeek article, Chris Preimesberger notes ClearSky Data users “pay only for a single, fully protected copy of their data that is accessible on-premises or in the cloud.”

In his latest The CTO Advisor Podcast, Keith Townsend chats with CTO and co-founder Laz Vekiarides about ClearSky Data’s expanded use cases.

Help Net Security’s Mirko Zorz declares ClearSky Data one of his “New Infosec Products of the Week.”

In its newsletter, SSG-NOW states, “Adding secondary storage capabilities, such as backup, and additional data protection in the form of disaster recovery as a service not only expands [ClearSky Data’s] data protection story but also makes it easy for customers to deploy and use.”

For an overview of ClearSky Data features and screenshots, check out Adam Armstrong’s Storage Review article, “ClearSky Data Expands Its Backup & DR Capabilities.”

Read the entire article here, What’s the Buzz? Industry Responds to ClearSky’s Data Protection News

