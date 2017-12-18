What’s the best cloud model for your business? Think strategically

Successful enterprises understand that a powerful business strategy leverages technology to drive innovation. Yet in the race to embrace digital transformation, enterprises are hopping on the public cloud without fully understanding how different cloud models fit different IT needs.

In his BriefingsDirect Voice of the Analyst podcast series, Dana Gardner, Principal Analyst at Interarbor Solutions, sits down with leading IT industry analysts to discuss the mounting complexities businesses face as they transform their IT strategy. Gardner most recently met with Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor at AVOA in Los Angeles, to examine how economic elements of hybrid IT factor into effective cloud selection and adoption.

The risk of rushing in: technology misuse

In his interview, Crawford began by identifying a significant complexity that businesses face when some board of directors demand that their organizations “go cloud.” This misdirection is epidemic amongst businesspeople — perceiving a specific technology as an end, rather than as the means to drive a specific business initiative.

Many enterprises are going all-in on cloud, but aren’t considering that different cloud models — public, private, or software as a service (Saas) — have different uses and can be combined in various ways for any given application. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all answer,” said Crawford. And when companies do apply public cloud as a blanket solution, there have been measurable repercussions.

“If you do the math, taking an application from a corporate data center and moving it to public cloud will cost you four times as much money. Four times as much money to go to [public] cloud! Yet we hear the cloud is a lot cheaper. And why is that?” asked Crawford.

