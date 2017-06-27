The Nutanix.next show theme this year is ‘Designing the Future of the Enterprise Cloud.’ We’re excited to be a corporate sponsor at this exploration of what it takes to fully actualize VDI and hyperconvergence in an enterprise cloud environment.

In our way of thinking, a converged infrastructure does streamline implementation of VDI, save enterprises money, and reduce management and configuration headaches in the datacenter, but it is not the whole story.

You might say IGEL’s theme is ‘Beyond the Datacenter: Completing the VDI Story.’ We believe customers also need to focus on the endpoint, on virtual desktops that are the means by which every individual worker will be experiencing VDI. And IGEL just happens to have the best endpoint management story out there! Our software supports any 64-bit x86 endpoint device, another huge cost-savings benefit for budget-sensitive enterprises.

Read the entire article here, What’s .NEXT? IGEL and Nutanix! June 28-30, Washington, D.C.

