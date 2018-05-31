Jim Yanik is currently a Senior Manager of End-User-Computing (EUC) Technical Marketing at VMware. Jim has over 25 years of experience in the IT field as a technical consultant, systems engineer, and technologist. His areas of experience include data center server and storage architecture, business mobility, and end-user computing. He is part of the team responsible for EUC technical marketing content.

We have been very busy the last few months at VMware End-User Computing, working on some exciting enhancements to our portfolio. Today we are very excited to release many updates to the VMware Horizon family of products, including VMware Horizon 7 version 7.5, VMware Horizon Cloud, VMware App Volumes 2.14, and VMware User Environment Manager 9.4.

Let’s take a look at some of the significant new features.

Horizon 7 Version 7.5

This is a big release for Horizon 7. We are adding significant functionality to our integrated platform, including new remote-experience features that enhance user interaction with virtual applications and desktops. Here are some of the highlights:

Read the entire article here, What’s New with VMware Horizon Application and Desktop Virtualization Products

Via the fine folks at VMware!