What’s New with Veeam Agent for Windows 2.0 – VeeamON 2017 breakout session video
Join Veeam technical evangelist Clint Wyckoff and Dmitry Popov from product management as they dive deep into the installation, management and recovery options that the Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows provides. After this VeeamON 2017 breakout session, you will have the knowledge and skills required to install, configure and perform advanced recovery with Veeam Agent for Windows.
Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon/free-sessions
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
