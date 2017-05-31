What’s New with Citrix Profile Management 5.8!
Citrix Profile Management continues to simplify management effort and reduce your IT cost.
Citrix Profile Management focuses on helping our customer migrate to Windows 10 and Windows server 2016. We continue to deliver quality improvements in Citrix Profile Management 5.8, with the complete list available here. In addition to this, we also provide support for latest Windows 10 Update: Windows 10 Redstone 2.
IT cost saving is another important aspect for profile roaming solutions. In Citrix Profile Management 5.8, we provide several enhancements to save your storage cost. We provide an option to remove unused storage space automatically and also optimize active write back to reduce IOPS consumption. These optimizations become even more important when utilizing cloud storage. In this blog post, I’ll walk you through each of these optimizations.
Profile Prune
When folders or files were excluded from processing with Citrix Profile management, IT administrator may want to remove those folders and files to free up space in order to host more user data. In Citrix Profile Management 5.8, we added an option for administrator to configure Citrix Profile Management to either keep or delete those data automatically.
