Home What’s New with Citrix Profile Management 5.8!

What’s New with Citrix Profile Management 5.8!

0
What’s New with Citrix Profile Management 5.8!
0

Citrix Profile Management continues to simplify management effort and reduce your IT cost.

Citrix Profile Management focuses on helping our customer migrate to Windows 10 and Windows server 2016. We continue to deliver quality improvements in Citrix Profile Management 5.8, with the complete list available here. In addition to this, we also provide support for latest Windows 10 Update: Windows 10 Redstone 2.

IT cost saving is another important aspect for profile roaming solutions. In Citrix Profile Management 5.8, we provide several enhancements to save your storage cost. We provide an option to remove unused storage space automatically and also optimize active write back to reduce IOPS consumption. These optimizations become even more important when utilizing cloud storage. In this blog post, I’ll walk you through each of these optimizations.

Profile Prune

When folders or files were excluded from processing with Citrix Profile management, IT administrator may want to remove those folders and files to free up space in order to host more user data. In Citrix Profile Management 5.8, we added an option for administrator to configure Citrix Profile Management to either keep or delete those data automatically.

Read the entire article here, What’s New with Citrix Profile Management 5.8!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video, we will discuss how SysKit can help you monitor your SharePoint environment: Learn how to monitor specific SharePoint roles by tracking their performance counters, services, and SharePoint site metrics such as full page load or search indexing rate. Detect changes in SharePoint Server configuration and receive real-time alerts for any potential issues […]

        read more
        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496182635_maxresdefault.jpg

          DataCore Partner Conference 2017 – IDC Interview Video

          This video is from the fine folks at DataCore Software

          read more
          1495903398_maxresdefault.jpg

          Reducing Risk in Application Deployment Lifecycle

          1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

          SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

          1495903617_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam – Availability for the Always-On Enterprise Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video