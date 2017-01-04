What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

VMware vSphere® 6.5 is the next-generation infrastructure for next-generation applications. It provides a powerful, flexible, and secure foundation for business agility that accelerates the digital transformation to cloud computing and promotes success in the digital economy. vSphere 6.5 supports both existing and next-generation apps through its 1) simplified customer experience for automation and management at scale; 2) comprehensive built-in security for protecting data, infrastructure, and access; and 3) universal application platform for running any app anywhere. With vSphere 6.5, customers can now run, manage, connect, and secure their applications in a common operating environment, across clouds and devices.
This paper will discuss the new and enhanced features in vSphere 6.5 across various areas of technology.
