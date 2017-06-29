I am pleased to announce the release of the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.9. As always, we focused on improving code quality, security hardening as well as enabling new features. Our approach to security is also the reason why we delayed this release by 3 weeks: security issues that were discovered during the hardening phase of this release, were batched and handled using our Security Policy, which requires us to develop fixes for security issues in private and allows organisations on our pre-disclosure list to update their systems and software, before any code is made public. Consequently, we had to wait until June 20, before we could apply security fixes, build the final release candidate and test the final release candidate.

The Xen Project Hypervisor 4.9 release focuses on advanced features for embedded, automotive and native-cloud-computing use cases, enhanced boot configurations for more portability across different hardware platforms, the addition of new x86 instructions to hasten machine learning computing, and improvements to existing functionality related to the ARM® architecture, device model operation hypercall, and more.

We are also pleased to announce that Julien Grall, Senior Software Engineer at ARM, will stay release manager for Xen Project Hypervisor 4.10 release.

Read the entire article here, What’s New in the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.9?

via the fine folks at Xen.org.