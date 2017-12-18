What’s New in the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.10

I am pleased to announce the release of the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.10. As always, we focused on improving code quality, security hardening as well as enabling new features.

The Xen Project Hypervisor 4.10 continues to take a security-first approach with improved architecture and more centralized documentation. The release is equipped with the latest hardware updates from Arm and a more intuitive user interface.

We are also pleased to announce that Jürgen Groß will be the next release manager for Xen Project Hypervisor 4.11. Jürgen has been an active developer for the past few years, making significant code contributions to advance Xen support in Linux. He is a virtualization kernel developer at Suse and maintainer of Xen subsystem in Linux as well as parvirtualization.

We grouped updates to the Xen Project Hypervisor using the following categories:

Hypervisor general

Hypervisor Arm

Hypervisor x86

Toolstack

Misc

Hypervisor General

Credit 2 scheduler improvements: Soft-affinity support for the Credit 2 scheduler was added to allow those using the Xen Project in the cloud and server space to specify a preference for running a VM on a specific CPU. This enables NUMA aware scheduling for the Credit 2 scheduler. In addition we added cap support allowing users to set a the maximum amount of CPU a VM will be able to consume, even if the host system has idle CPU cycles.

Null scheduler improvements: The recent updates to the “null” scheduler guarantee near zero scheduling overhead, significantly lower latency, and more predictable performance. Added tracing support enables users to optimise workloads and introduced soft-affinity. Soft affinity adds a flexible way to express placement preference of vcpus on processors, which improves cache and memory performance when configured appropriately.

Via the fine folks at Xen.org.