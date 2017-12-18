Home Applications What’s New in Stratusphere UX 6.0!

What’s New in Stratusphere UX 6.0!

I’m very excited to announce the general availability of Stratusphere UX 6.0. With this release, the solution has received an architectural upgrade, a dashboard builder, support for new client devices, and application features to facilitate application strategy and reporting.

Under the Covers

Primary to this release is a new and highly-scalable architecture, which will support an increase of 400 percent in scale and increases of 40 percent in interface responsiveness and over 100 percent in reporting time. Additionally, Stratusphere UX 6.0 introduces a distributed Collector Appliance, for the aggregation and collection of Stratusphere Connector ID Key (an extremely lightweight in-guest agent) data and network data—related, Connector ID Keys now offer a feature to failover to another Stratusphere Collector in the event of an appliance or infrastructure failure.

Dashboard Builder

This release of Stratusphere UX will also introduce a brand new dashboard builder. The builder is graphical in nature and offers the ability to create and organize widgets that will provide visibility to the metrics and information you deem most important. Dashboard views can be organized in tab views that can be customized and saved to support specific use cases and team needs. From help desk to the network operations center (NOC), the Stratusphere Dashboard Builder will ensure you have the detail necessary to monitor user experience and workspace performance.

In-Guest Support and Visibility Extended

In addition to supporting all major versions of Microsoft Windows and Linux distributions, this release of Stratusphere UX will add support for Apple OS X (El Capitan) and macOS (Sierra). Visibility to physical devices is important, and we’re excited to be able to bring the metrics and details that underpin user experience to Apple workspaces.

This release of Stratusphere UX will also provide increased details and metrics to support end-device network-layer visibility. Specifically, trace route functionality has been added to the product. Physical-layer connectivity can play an important role in the delivery of user experience; especially for remotely connected devices and teleworkers.

