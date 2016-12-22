Home Desktop What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6

What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6

What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6
What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6

On the heels of release 5.8.5, we are thrilled to share version 5.8.6 of Stratusphere UX. And while much of this release focuses on behind-the-scenes enhancements and routine virtual appliance patches, we have introduced a couple of key features I wanted to highlight. Specifically, I wanted to share some detail on the newly organized and enhanced Advanced Mode Dashboards, as well as some goodness from our friends at NVIDIA.

Advanced Mode Dashboards

We introduced dashboards a little while back, but have made great strides on usability. Specifically, the newly organized Advanced Mode Dashboards enhance the depth of visibility in Stratusphere—they provide a front-end and overview of key metrics and user experience indicators. The dashboards were designed to lower the barrier of entry and create an easier visibility interface in support of user workload monitoring and diagnostic activities.

Stratusphere UX Advanced Mode Dashboards help provide the means to:

  • Find a user, machine or machine group, view and compare details over a given time frame
  • Create a stepping-off point, from which you can easily drill in and diagnose via the Advanced Inspectors
  • Identify trends and gain visibility into the top 1,000 consumers within an environment

Read the entire article here, What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6 | Liquidware Labs Blog

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs

 

Liquidware Labs Liquidware Labs provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid desktop environments including Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon, and physical Microsoft Windows PCs. Stratusphere FIT and Stratusphere UX support assessment, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity enables just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. ProfileUnity’s FlexApp feature delivers advanced Application Layering. Flex-IO supports IOPS acceleration in virtual desktop environments. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Labs Essentials. Liquidware Labs products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global partner network.
