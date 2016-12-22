What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6

On the heels of release 5.8.5, we are thrilled to share version 5.8.6 of Stratusphere UX. And while much of this release focuses on behind-the-scenes enhancements and routine virtual appliance patches, we have introduced a couple of key features I wanted to highlight. Specifically, I wanted to share some detail on the newly organized and enhanced Advanced Mode Dashboards, as well as some goodness from our friends at NVIDIA.

Advanced Mode Dashboards

We introduced dashboards a little while back, but have made great strides on usability. Specifically, the newly organized Advanced Mode Dashboards enhance the depth of visibility in Stratusphere—they provide a front-end and overview of key metrics and user experience indicators. The dashboards were designed to lower the barrier of entry and create an easier visibility interface in support of user workload monitoring and diagnostic activities.

Stratusphere UX Advanced Mode Dashboards help provide the means to:

Find a user, machine or machine group, view and compare details over a given time frame

Create a stepping-off point, from which you can easily drill in and diagnose via the Advanced Inspectors

Identify trends and gain visibility into the top 1,000 consumers within an environment

