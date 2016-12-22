What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6
What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6
On the heels of release 5.8.5, we are thrilled to share version 5.8.6 of Stratusphere UX. And while much of this release focuses on behind-the-scenes enhancements and routine virtual appliance patches, we have introduced a couple of key features I wanted to highlight. Specifically, I wanted to share some detail on the newly organized and enhanced Advanced Mode Dashboards, as well as some goodness from our friends at NVIDIA.
Advanced Mode Dashboards
We introduced dashboards a little while back, but have made great strides on usability. Specifically, the newly organized Advanced Mode Dashboards enhance the depth of visibility in Stratusphere—they provide a front-end and overview of key metrics and user experience indicators. The dashboards were designed to lower the barrier of entry and create an easier visibility interface in support of user workload monitoring and diagnostic activities.
Stratusphere UX Advanced Mode Dashboards help provide the means to:
- Find a user, machine or machine group, view and compare details over a given time frame
- Create a stepping-off point, from which you can easily drill in and diagnose via the Advanced Inspectors
- Identify trends and gain visibility into the top 1,000 consumers within an environment
Read the entire article here, What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6 | Liquidware Labs Blog
via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet