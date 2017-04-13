What’s New in Simplify Printing TX 1.6.03?

Tricerat released Simplify Printing TX 1.6.03 in March, 2017. This is a maintenance release focused on minor enhancements and fixes for reported issues.New Features and Enhancements

Option to delete driver in Admin Console.

Option to manually assign driver to Bonjour printers in Admin Console.

Allow users from trusted domain to logon.

Improvements and Fixes

Fixes to improve AirPrint printer announcements Improved announcer selection. Handling of announcers going offline and coming online. Other minor improvements.

Pass-through printing improvements Improved neighbor detection. SNMP tag resolution for bonjour printers. Ignoring macOS-announced IPP printers for increased discovery times.

Fixed – Push notifications for iOS devices.

Fixed – Error with cached decommissioned message when print server restarts in an environment with multiple print servers.

Fixed – Default printer recapture.

Fixed – Image bug using wrong bits-per-pixel.

Fixed – Stale cache issues on server reinstall.

Fixed – Deduplication of devices on reinstall.

Fixed – Bug in group-based policy assignments.

Fixed – Print Server sending interfaces up to properly allow print server to announce printers.

