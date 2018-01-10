What’s New in Serverless – AWS re:Invent Video

Join us to learn what’s new in serverless computing and AWS Lambda. Dr. Tim Wagner, General Manager of AWS Lambda and Amazon API Gateway, will share the latest developments in serverless computing and how companies are benefiting from serverless applications. You’ll learn about the latest feature releases from AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, and more. You will also hear from FICO about how it is using serverless computing for its predictive analytics and data science platform.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).