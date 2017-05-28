We are happy to announce that Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 is now Generally Available (GA).

Version 11 is based on the upstream OpenStack release, Ocata, the 15th release of OpenStack. It brings a plethora of features, enhancements, bugfixes, documentation improvements and security updates. Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 contains the additional usability, hardening and support that all Red Hat releases are known for. And with key enhancements to Red Hat OpenStack Platform’s deployment tool, Red Hat OpenStack Director, deploying and upgrading enterprise, production-ready private clouds has never been easier.

So grab a nice cup of coffee or other tasty beverage and sit back as we introduce some of the most exciting new features in Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11!

Composable Upgrades

By far, the most exciting addition brought by Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 is the extension of composable roles to now include composable upgrades.

But first, composable roles

As a refresher, a composable role is a collection of services that are grouped together to deploy the Overcloud’s main components. There are five default roles (Controller, Compute, BlockStorage, ObjectStorage, and CephStorage) allowing most common architectural scenarios to be achieved out of the box. Each service in a composable role is defined by an individual Heat template following a standardised approach that ensures services implement a basic set of input parameters and output values. With this approach these service templates can be more easily moved around, or composed, into a custom role. This creates greater flexibility around service placement and management.

Read the entire article here, What’s new in Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11? – Red Hat Stack

via the fine folks at Red Hat.