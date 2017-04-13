What’s new in Microsoft Hyper-V for the Windows 10 Creators Update?

Microsoft just released the Windows 10 Creators Update. Which means Hyper-V improvements!

New and improved features in Creators Update:

Quick Create

Checkpoint and Save for nested Hyper-V

Dynamic resize for VM Connect

Zoom for VM Connect

Networking improvements (NAT)

Developer-centric memory management

Keep reading for more details. Also, if you want to try new Hyper-V things as we build them, become a Windows Insider.

Faster VM creation with Quick Create

Hyper-V Manager has a new option for quickly and easily creating virtual machines, aptly named “Quick Create”. Introduced in build 15002, Quick Create focuses on getting the guest operating system up and running as quickly as possible — including creating and connecting to a virtual switch.

Read the entire article here, What’s new in Hyper-V for the Windows 10 Creators Update?

via the fine folks at Microsoft.