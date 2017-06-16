Home Data Center What’s New in eG Enterprise Universal Management Pack for Microsoft SCOM v6.2?

What’s New in eG Enterprise Universal Management Pack for Microsoft SCOM v6.2?

0
What’s New in eG Enterprise Universal Management Pack for Microsoft SCOM v6.2?
0

The eG Universal Management Pack for SCOM, part of the eG Enterprise IT performance monitoring suite, augments Microsoft SCOM’s monitoring capabilities, enabling it to become a truly unified monitoring and diagnosis console for today’s heterogeneous IT infrastructures. The recent release of eG Enterprise version 6.2 has introduced newer functionality and greater monitoring support for the eG Universal Management Pack for SCOM. In this article, we’ll look at these new features in detail.

#1 Infrastructure-Wide Unified Management Topology

With this new release, administrators can now see an infrastructure-wide, unified management topology map in Microsoft SCOM that spans multi-vendor devices and heterogeneous infrastructures across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Imagine a single topology view that provides a comprehensive health overview of your entire infrastructure, across Microsoft and non-Microsoft (VMware, SAP, Citrix, AWS, Nutanix, etc.) environments: eG Enterprise 6.2 has made this a reality, within SCOM.

eG Universal Management Pack for SCOM auto-discovers all components managed by eG Enterprise and dynamically prepares the topology view that highlights, at a glance, the health of all infrastructure components. For interface consistency, alerts are represented in SCOM’s standard color coding (green for healthy, yellow for warning, and red for critical). With a single click, SCOM administrators can easily drill down to the SCOM Health Explorer for further diagnosis, or access the eG Enterprise web console for detailed performance analysis.

Read the entire article here, What’s New in eG Enterprise Universal Management Pack for Microsoft SCOM v6.2?

via the fine folks at eG Innovations

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Monitoring
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        Introduction for our Windows 10 IOT Devices Get more Informations at: http://edocs.igel.com/index.htm#13752.htm This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology! Learn more: Download IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) IGEL Data Sheets IGEL Case Studies IGEL White Papers

        read more
        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1497571987_maxresdefault.jpg

          Securing MDM server communication using Forwarding Server – Video

          You can secure all the device to MDM server communication by using a Forwarding Server. It ensures all the MDM server-based communication are routed through it, thereby safeguarding the MDM server and the data within. This video demonstrates how to easily configure Forwarding Server with ManageEngine MDM Learn more at: https://www.manageengine.com/mobile-device-management/index.html?youtube This video is from the […]

          read more
          1497587111_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Building Big Data Applications with Serverless Architectures

          1497555189_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Behind the design – An engineer’s tour of Surface Studio

          1497492554_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: Using Deep Learning to Track Plant Diseases

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video