What’s New in eG Enterprise Universal Management Pack for Microsoft SCOM v6.2?
The eG Universal Management Pack for SCOM, part of the eG Enterprise IT performance monitoring suite, augments Microsoft SCOM’s monitoring capabilities, enabling it to become a truly unified monitoring and diagnosis console for today’s heterogeneous IT infrastructures. The recent release of eG Enterprise version 6.2 has introduced newer functionality and greater monitoring support for the eG Universal Management Pack for SCOM. In this article, we’ll look at these new features in detail.
#1 Infrastructure-Wide Unified Management Topology
With this new release, administrators can now see an infrastructure-wide, unified management topology map in Microsoft SCOM that spans multi-vendor devices and heterogeneous infrastructures across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Imagine a single topology view that provides a comprehensive health overview of your entire infrastructure, across Microsoft and non-Microsoft (VMware, SAP, Citrix, AWS, Nutanix, etc.) environments: eG Enterprise 6.2 has made this a reality, within SCOM.
eG Universal Management Pack for SCOM auto-discovers all components managed by eG Enterprise and dynamically prepares the topology view that highlights, at a glance, the health of all infrastructure components. For interface consistency, alerts are represented in SCOM’s standard color coding (green for healthy, yellow for warning, and red for critical). With a single click, SCOM administrators can easily drill down to the SCOM Health Explorer for further diagnosis, or access the eG Enterprise web console for detailed performance analysis.
