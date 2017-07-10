What’s new in Docker 17.06 Community Edition (CE)
Docker 17.06 CE (Community Edition) is the first version of Docker built entirely on the Moby Project. New features include Multi-Stage Build, new Networking features, a new metrics endpoint and more! In this Online Meetup, Sophia Parafina, Docker Developer Relations Engineer, demo’d and reviewed these new features. Check out the recording below and slides.
Learn More about Docker 17.06 CE
Read the entire article here, What’s new in Docker 17.06 Community Edition (CE)
via the fine folks at Docker.
